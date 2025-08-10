The Los Angeles Rams paid Kyren Williams his big extension before scrimmaging the Dallas Cowboys. Blake Corum rose as the lead bell cow back on Saturday, however.

The second-year running back handled RB1 duties at SoFi Stadium for the Rams' NFL preseason opener. Corum gashed the Cowboys — looking like the back Sean McVay grabbed in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The national champion RB from Michigan scored not once, but twice early. And he delivered both touchdowns during the first half. Including drilling down the middle of the Dallas defense from four yards out.

Corum emerged as a fan favorite in front of the Rams fans who took in SoFi Stadium. Plus sparked multiple reactions online.

Reactions for Blake Corum first half breakout in Rams vs. Cowboys

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Corum's performance became a part of this list of things to like. Coming from Blaine Grisak of SB Nation.

One fan, though, dropped this big prediction.



“Blake Corum and Kyren Williams are going to be a committee until Corum takes the job,” that fan posted on X.

Meanwhile, his alma mater gave him a shoutout on X.

Corum averaged 4.5 yards per carry during the first half. He eventually gave way to intriguing rookie Jarquez Hunter — who arrived to L.A. as a fourth round find from Auburn.

But Corum is looking due for a breakout sophomore NFL season. Corum's season ended during the playoffs. He broke his forearm before the regular season came to an end.

Then the Rams sparked new intrigue in the backfield by drafting Hunter. But it left many fans wondering if L.A. was already losing hope in Corum. Especially with Hunter bringing a faster and violent running style from his Southeastern Conference days.

Corum immediately erased all doubts, though. McVay and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur trusted Corum with most of the carries. He responded by looking like the touchdown machine from Ann Arbor.

