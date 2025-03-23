ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Columbus Blue Jackets will travel to Long Island to face the New York Islanders. Two playoff hopefuls battle at the UBS Arena as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Blue Jackets-Islanders prediction and pick.

The Islanders lead the head-to-head series 30-22-4. They are also 8-1-1 in the past 10 games against the Jackets, including 4-0 in five games at the UBS Arena. Significantly, the Islanders won the last battle 3-1 at UBS Arena, while the Blue Jackets won 2-0 at home on October 30, 2024.

Here are the Blue Jackets-Islanders NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Islanders Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +118

New York Islanders: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 5.5 (-110)

Under: 5.5 (-110)

How To Watch Blue Jackets vs Islanders

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, MSGS and FDSO

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blue Jackets are struggling, having lost six games in a row. After having a playoff spot two weeks ago, the Jackets suddenly find themselves in trouble, and things are not looking good for the Blue Jackets as they trail the final wildcard spot by four points. Ultimately, they must find a way to stop making mistakes and generate some chances.

The Blue Jackets defeated the Islanders 2-0 earlier this season and will look to replicate that feat on the road. Curiously, that game did not see much action. That game was scoreless after the first two periods. Damon Severson scored a goal to put the Jackets on the board. Then, Justin Danforth finished things off with an empty-net winner to seal the victory.

While that game had little offense, the Blue Jackets still fired 26 shots at the net. Yet, they only won 40 percent of the faceoffs, leading to the Jackets chasing for the majority of the game. The Blue Jackets also did not have a single powerplay chance. Currently, the Blue Jackets are looking for more from Zach Werenski and Kirill Marchenko, who have struggled recently.

But the defense came into play, and goaltending was a major reason. Elvis Merzlinkins stopped all 26 shots he faced, styling the Islanders' offense. The Blue Jackets also killed off the only penalty they faced, laid out 18 hits, and blocked 28 shots. Amazingly, they did not let the Islanders get good chances. They must replicate that to beat the Islanders on the road.

The Blue Jackets will cover the spread if their offense can spring to life, with Werenski and Marchenko contributing to the effort. Then, their defense must play well, and Merzlinkins must hone in and not let the Islanders get good shots at him.

Why the Islanders Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Islanders' future is murky, and things might not get better for a long time. Yet, they are still alive in the playoff race and must win here to give themselves a leg up.

The Islanders beat the Blue Jackets at UBS Arena earlier this season. However, that game started slowly as they trailed 1-0 after the first period. Bo Horvat tied the game by putting the puck into the back of the net. Next, Simon Holmstrom made it 2-1. Horvat finished things off with a powerplay goal to seal the win.

The Islanders scored three goals on 25 shots in this game. They also dominated the faceoff circle, winning 68 percent of the draws. The Islanders went 1 for 2 on the powerplay. Now, the goal is to replicate that feat and fly through the Columbus defense. Horvat and Anders Lee will be the ones to watch in this game as both attempt to create some scoring chances.

Ilya Sorokin played well in this game, making 25 saves while allowing just one goal. Moreover, the defense played well before him, laying 40 hits, blocking 14 shots, and killing 3 of 4 penalties.

The Islanders will cover the spread if Horvat, Lee, and the rest of the offense can create some good opportunities. Then, their defense and goaltending must remain stout.

Final Blue Jackets-Islanders Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jackets are 41-28 against the spread, while the Islanders are 35-34 against the spread. Moreover, the Jackets are 16-19 against the spread on the road, while the Islanders are 17-17 against the spread at home. The Blue Jackets are 39-29-1 against the over/under, while the Islanders are 35-32-2 against the over/under.

Both teams play a slow style, and the Islanders typically play better at home. Additionally, both have gone under the line this season in their games. I can see a similar story unfolding here as the Blue Jackets and Islanders struggle to put pucks in the back of the net.

Final Blue Jackets-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Under: 5.5 (-110)