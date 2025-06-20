The New York Islanders have a massive offseason coming up. New general manager Mathieu Darche will make the first pick in the NHL Entry Draft and has money to spend in free agency. But trades should also be considered for the new executive. Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson needs a new contract, but they are testing out the trade market. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported on a potential Dobson trade on the 32 Thoughts Podcast.

“I have heard quietly that the Islanders are testing the market on him,” Friedman said. “I’ve had a few people tell me that Dobson is the guy really to keep an eye on. At this point in time, I don’t even know if they do it.”

Dobson is 25 years old and was drafted in the first round of the 2018 draft. His best season by far was 2023-24, when he racked up 60 assists and finished eighth in Norris Trophy voting. But his offense and defense both took a step back in 2024-25. In 71 games, he scored 39 points and did not receive a Norris vote.

As the top defenseman on the Islanders, Dobson and his agent should be asking for a king's ransom in negotiations. But Darche knows his team needs improvements, and giving him a $6 million annual raise will hamper his ability to do that. Plus, Alexander Romanov needs a new contract. Considering the putrid power play performances with Dobson on the ice, New York may be better off parting ways with him.

But it is hard to part with a number one defenseman in the modern NHL. They are highly paid, highly sought after, and hard to come by. But the Islanders have an opportunity to draft one of the future in Matthew Schaefer at the top of the draft. Trading Dobson can help them improve their offense in free agency and make room for Schaefer.