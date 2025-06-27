The New York Islanders won the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery back in May. And this victory saw them jump all the way from No. 11 to the first overall selection in the draft. With this pick, New York has selected Erie Otters defenseman Matthew Schaefer.

Schaefer went No. 1 in ClutchPoints’ final 2025 NHL Mock Draft earlier on Friday. New York elected to take the consensus best player over a hometown product. Boston College star James Hagens was considered an outside chance to go first overall, given his connections to the Long Island area.

Many expect Schaefer to become a top defenseman in the NHL. The Islanders certainly hope he can become a cornerstone for them over the next decade. And fans may get a chance to see him in action as soon as this upcoming season.

What Islanders fans need to know about Matthew Schaefer

There are a lot of traits that led to Schaefer becoming the newest member of the Islanders. He was considered a top-five pick through the entire season, but he emerged as the consensus best player around November. Things especially took off during the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge in late November.

Schaefer suffered a collarbone injury during the World Juniors a month later. However, his stock did not drop in the slightest. He showed more than enough to remain the consensus best player in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Schaefer excels at nearly every facet of the game. He is a fantastic puck distributor. He is one of the best skaters in this class. His mobility hasn’t been seen in the NHL Draft in a few years. And he processes the game better than any other prospect this year.

Schaefer has all the potential in the world. He brings a ton of hope to an Islanders team that missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in disappointing fashion in 2024-25. We’ll see if he makes the team this fall. Even if he doesn’t, the Otters star’s selection is a potentially landmark moment in franchise history.