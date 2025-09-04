The New York Islanders missed the playoffs last year and made a lot of changes in response. Lou Lamoriello is out, and Mathieu Darche is in as the general manager and president of hockey operations. Matthew Schaefer is in the door as the number one overall pick, and Noah Dobson is out the door in a huge trade. Expectations may be low, but Mathew Barzal and Ilya Sorokin are still in their primes, which plays into our Islanders bold predictions.

The Islanders have made multiple trades to improve their prospect pipeline. But even by trading Brock Nelson and Dobson, they did not get rid of all of their top-tier players. Barzal is healthy, and the expectations are high around Sorokin. That does not include Bo Horvat, Anders Lee, who had a bounce-back year in 2024-25, and Alexander Romanov, who just signed an extension.

The Islanders may not make the postseason, but individual players may have solid seasons.

Mathew Barzal notches career high in points

The Islanders had a superstar on their hands when Mathew Barzal broke out as a rookie in 2017-18. He won the Calder Trophy with 85 points, a career high that still stands today. Part of the reason was Barry Trotz's system, which prioritized defense early in Barzal's career. But now, in Patrick Roy's second full season, Barzal will emerge as an offensive wizard, clinching his new career high in points.

The Islanders need Barzal to drive offense as a center this year. He had been playing the wing alongside Horvat, but with Nelson gone, Barzal is going to be trusted as a center. Playing the pivot will help his assist total and, therefore, inflate his point total. Islanders fans and fantasy managers should be looking at Barzal to have his best season in years.

Ilya Sorokin finally bounces back

The 2022-23 season saw Ilya Sorokin finish second in Vezina Trophy voting, ninth in Hart Trophy voting, and have one of the best seasons an Islanders goalie has had in generations. He had a 2.34 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage, numbers he has not reached in the two years since. Sorokin will bounce back and finish top-five in Vezina Trophy voting once again after a stellar 2025-26 season.

Sorokin is the biggest key to the Islanders' success this year and in the future. He signed a deal worth $8.25 million that runs for seven more years. They need him to get back to the Vezina-level player he was to provide true hope for the future. The Islanders are trying to build something similar to what the Dallas Stars have with two seperate cores. One is currently in their late 20s to early 30s: Barzal, Horvat, Sorokin. The other is in their early 20s and in their teen years. Romanov, Schaefer, Viktor Eklund, and Kashawn Aitcheson. They need Sorokin to be great for that plan to work.

Matthew Schaefer plays at least ten games for the Islanders

The Islanders took Schaefer first overall to fortify their defense in the pipeline. After losing Dobson, they have an open spot on their blue line up for grabs in training camp. Schaefer should break camp with the NHL club, if for no other reason than to sell tickets. If he plays only nine games, they would not burn a year on his entry-level deal. But when the time comes to make the decision, they should keep him on the big club.

The Islanders should keep Schaefer on the NHL club for the rest of the season, giving him plenty of runway to get better. By signing his entry-level deal, Schaefer is unable to play in the NCAA or the AHL. That leaves the choices as the NHL or the OHL, which he dominated before the draft. The best place for him to develop is in the NHL, which is where he should stay.

Islanders miss the playoffs

This one is hardly bold, but the Islanders will miss the playoffs once again this year. They do not have the offensive firepower to compete in the Eastern Conference, especially with the Rangers expected to bounce back. According to FanDuel, the Islanders are +185 to make the playoffs.