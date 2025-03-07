The Colorado Avalanche made a massive move late in the night on Thursday. The Avalanche traded for veteran center Brock Nelson from the New York Islanders ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. This move was a massive one as it involved quite the haul heading back to Long Island. And it's a move that could certainly have a major impact on the playoff race in the West. How did each of these teams do in this trade? It's time to hand out Brock Nelson trade grades to the Avalanche and Islanders.

Full trade

The Colorado Avalanche acquired forwards Brock Nelson and William Dufour from the New York Islanders. In exchange, New York acquired forward Calum Ritchie, defenseman Oliver Kylington, a conditional first-round pick, and a conditional 2028 third-round pick. The Islanders retained 50% of Nelson's contract. Kylington was immediately flipped to the Anaheim Ducks in a separate trade.

The Islanders will receive either Colorado's first-round pick in 2026 or 2027. However, the team's 2026 first-rounder is tied up in the Sean Walker trade from last season. As for the third-round pick, the Islanders will receive this pick if Colorado wins the Stanley Cup while Nelson plays 50% of the team's postseason games.

Islanders trade Brock Nelson

The Islanders tried their best to keep Brock Nelson from leaving the team. Nelson spent his entire career with New York before this move. And the team did not want to see a long-time star walk for nothing in NHL Free Agency. Unfortunately, the two sides could not agree to a new contract.

In the end, this is an incredible move for the Islanders. Calum Ritchie is a prospect with a lot of upside. In fact, he has already played a handful of NHL games. Moreover, he fills a major position of need. The Islanders needed depth down the middle of the ice. And Ritchie is a center by trade. He could be a valuable player to New York's future success.

Getting a first-round pick for a player who is signed through the end of this season is excellent business. They were operating in a seller's market, which certainly helps. In saying this, it's still a very good move for general manager Lou Lamiorello.

It is never easy trading longtime members of a franchise. Those players mean a lot to an organization, given their years of service. However, if New York was going to do it, this is the deal they needed to get. And they did well to ensure the return was worth their while.

Avalanche trade for Brock Nelson

The Avalanche needed to add something to their roster. Trading Mikko Rantanen further created a need for secondary scoring in their lineup. Moreover, the Avalanche have tried and failed to add a second-line center to their roster over the years.

Nelson fills both needs. He is a legitimate second-line center who holds his own in the top-six. And he has a solid track record of goal scoring throughout his career. In fact, he entered this season with three consecutive 30+ goal seasons under his belt.

However, things get a bit complicated when the trade cost is considered. This is in line with what players similar to Nelson have been traded for in other deals. In saying this, those trade costs were also extremely steep. And there is a ton of risk involved with those deals, as there is risk with this one.

Nelson is in his mid-30s, and he is not getting any younger. And Colorado traded one of its top prospects along with a first-round pick to get him. He is a near-perfect fit, which certainly works to lessen the blow. However, anything short of winning the Stanley Cup is going to make this deal feel like a tough pill to swallow.

The Avalanche are in win now mode. It's hard to blame them for making this move. In any event, they still gave up a lot to make the move, and that will knock their grade down a bit.

Grades and final thoughts

The Islanders receive a high grade for the Brock Nelson trade. New York received a massive return for a rental player. And their future looks a bit brighter as a result of this deal. The Avalanche, meanwhile, received a fine grade. This is a good addition to the team, and the logic behind it is very sound. In saying this, it is very hard to ignore the cost of this trade. It's a lot to give up, even in a seller's market.

New York Islanders grade: A

Colorado Avalanche grade: B-