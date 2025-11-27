The New York Islanders have undeniably been electrified in the 2025-26 NHL season by the play of rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer. Selected first overall at the 2025 NHL Draft, Schaefer has immediately provided a huge impact on the ice for the Isles, who are certainly not having any regrets on their decision to go with Schaefer.

“He's changed our team by being here,” Darche said of Schaefer, per Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Aside from his effectiveness on the ice, Schaefer is also gaining recognition for his attitude off of it.

“The main thing too, outside of the player, he's an outstanding young man,” Darche continued. “Our players absolutely love him because he's very humble with all the attention and the success he's getting. I've played with players they might have a big personality but sometimes it rubs off the wrong way with the veterans. There's none of that with Matthew. He's very humble. He brings enthusiasm to our team. It's only (23) games into his career, but what he's done so far is extremely impressive.”

Schaefer has been a consistent contributor on both ends of the ice for the Islanders, and he's doing it while collecting historic feats, as he navigates his first year in the NHL. For one, he's become the youngest blueliner in the history of the league to register a point in his NHL debut, when he had an assist against the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road on Oct. 9, albeit in a 4-3 loss to Sidney Crosby and company. He also became just the second NHL rookie ever to start a season with a point in each of his first six games.

The 18-year-old Schaefer entered Wednesday with seven goals and eight assists for 15 points, which are tied for third-most on the team.