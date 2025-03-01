As the NHL Trade Deadline draws closer, the New York Rangers and Colorado Avalanche decided to pull the trigger on a multi-player deal Saturday. Per multiple reports, the Rangers will receive center Juuso Pärssinen, defensemen Calvin de Haan and a second-round pick. On the other side, Colorado adds winger Jimmy Vesey and defensemen Ryan Lindgren.

“The deal, per a source: Avalanche receive: Ryan Lindgren, Jimmy Vesey Rangers receive: Juuso Pärssinen, Calvin de Haan and draft compensation,” reported the Athletic's Peter Baugh on X, formerly Twitter.

At the moment, both teams are fighting for playoff spots. However, the Rangers' fortunes as of late have taken a bit of a hit. With Lindgren set to hit the open market in the summer, moving the long-time defensive stalwart still has to sting. Vesey is looking to step his game up with the Avalanche as well. In return, New York also received some solid pieces plus a decent pick. Nevertheless, this type of deal is one that could pay off strongly for both sides moving forward.

Rangers, Avalanche could each make postseason run this season

Only a couple of seasons ago, Colorado captured their third Stanley Cup. A good amount of that championship winning core is still there, led by the same coach in Jared Bednar. The trade for veteran goalie Mackenzie Blackwood earlier this season turned out even better than they could have hoped for. Now, with the additions of Lindgren and Vesey, two players in their prime, should only help the depth of Bednar's veteran-laden roster. As the Avs hope to clinch another pursuit of the Cup, then a move like this was needed.

As for the Rangers, this season hasn't fully gone the way they've wanted. However, they are still very much in the playoff picture. At the moment, they are only four points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final Wild Card spot. They swung a trade for star center J.T Miller, who is now in his second stint with the club. Postseason glory is still within reach. Can de Haan and Pärssinen help with that pursuit? New York certainly hopes that is the case, and more.