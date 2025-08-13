Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears‘ projected starters did not play in the team's first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins. However, with the second preseason game on the horizon, it sounds like head coach Ben Johnson has already announced the playing status for Williams and the other starters.

Reports indicate that Johnson plans to play every starter on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, including Williams, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN. So, Bears' fans will finally get a glimpse of what the starting lineup will look like ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

“Ben Johnson said that everyone is going to play Sunday vs. Buffalo in the Bears' 2nd preseason game. That includes Caleb Williams and the starters who sat out last week.”

As for how long the 23-year-old quarterback will play against the Bills, the Bears' head coach didn't provide an answer, per Cronin. But at the very least, we'll see Williams on the field on Sunday.

“Ben Johnson said ‘to be determined' when asked how long Caleb Williams will play vs. Buffalo.”

This is a nice change of pace considering Ben Johnson sat out all of his starters in the first preseason game against the Dolphins. However, the first-year head coach felt confident that the joint practice the players had with Miami was more than enough for him to evaluate his roster.

Some hype is brewing around this Bears team, as Johnson has all the potential in the world as a head coach. Many believe he can unlock Caleb Williams, as the young quarterback enters his second year in the NFL. His rookie campaign was a bit of a roller coaster, but there is still belief he can be the franchise quarterback Chicago needs.

Williams ended last season with 3,541 passing yards and 20 touchdowns while owning a 62.5% completion percentage. The Bears' quarterback also totaled 489 rushing yards in his rookie season.