Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. offered an optimistic outlook on wide receiver Darnell Mooney’s availability for the start of the 2025 season, predicting the veteran “should be back Week 1.”

Penix Jr. made the prediction in a conversation with The Athletic’s Josh Kendall, though Kendall noted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the second-year quarterback added he was not certain.

Mooney, 27, is recovering from a shoulder injury sustained during the first week of training camp. Head coach Raheem Morris previously described the injury as a week-to-week situation, saying he expected Mooney to return healthy at some point during the season but declined to set a timeline.

The 2024 season marked Mooney’s first with the Falcons after four years with the Chicago Bears. He finished with 992 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 64 receptions, averaging a career-high 15.5 yards per catch across 16 games. His deep-threat ability and speed made him a key component of Atlanta’s passing attack alongside wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts.

Penix Jr., drafted eighth overall in 2024, is expected to lead the offense in his second season. The 25-year-old did not play in the Falcons’ preseason opener, a 17-10 loss to the Detroit Lions that was suspended in the fourth quarter after Lions safety Morice Noris sustained a head injury and was carted off the field. Morris confirmed Penix Jr. will also sit out the upcoming preseason matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Friday at Nissan Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on FOX 5.

The Falcons have approached the preseason with a focus on controlled practice reps for Penix Jr., preserving his health for the regular season while evaluating depth at other positions. Mooney’s absence has opened opportunities for younger receivers to gain additional reps in camp.

Atlanta will close out its preseason against the Dallas Cowboys before opening the regular season at home in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Whether Mooney is cleared by then remains uncertain, but Penix Jr.’s prediction offers a positive signal for the Falcons’ offense.

With the regular season approaching, the team’s emphasis remains on health, preparation, and building chemistry between Penix Jr. and his receiving corps — with Mooney’s return looming as a potential boost to Atlanta’s early-season plans.