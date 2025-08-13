Two games out from the final NL Wild Card spot, the Cincinnati Reds are still very much in the playoff hunt. The team holding that final spot, the New York Mets, recently lost seven games in a row before their win last night over the Atlanta Braves. So, it's safe to say that the Mets' hold on that spot is still a bit tenuous. As the Reds seek to hunt down New York, the team received some good news. According to Cincinnati's official X (formerly Twitter) account, starting pitcher Hunter Greene has been activated from the IL.

The #Reds today activated RHP Hunter Greene (right groin strain) from the 15-day injured list and optioned RHP Sam Benschoter to Triple-A Louisville (post-game on 8/12). pic.twitter.com/2iowxDnLSD — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 13, 2025

“The #Reds today activated RHP Hunter Greene (right groin strain) from the 15-day injured list and optioned RHP Sam Benschoter to Triple-A Louisville (post-game on 8/12),” posted the team page on Wednesday.

This is the closest the Reds have been to the playoffs since they made the dance in 2020. The team hired manager Terry Francona to help the large amount of young talent they have transform into a playoff contender. So far, it feels as if Francona has done that. Getting Greene back will only help in their pursuit of a postseason berth. Can Cincinnati make it back to October for the first time in five years?

Will Hunter Greene's return help Reds postseason push?

Greene, a former second overall pick, has slowly transformed into the ace that the Reds brass have hoped he'd become. As long as he's healthy, the flamethrower is a difference-making arm. With Andrew Abbott taking another step forward this season, plus the trade acquisitions of Brady Singer (last winter) and Zack Littell (at the trade deadline a couple weeks ago), Cincinnati looks like it has the makings of a playoff rotation.

The Reds have a tough task ahead of them. Let's say they surpass the Mets and clinch that final Wild Card spot. Then a date with the Los Angeles Dodgers (at the moment) would await. Whether its the Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies or another contender, Francona will certainly get his team in position to contend. Can Greene and the Reds get the job on the field? If so, then Cincinnati might finally accomplish a few long-awaited October dreams.