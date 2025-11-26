The Chicago Bears will face one of their toughest tests yet when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13. If necessary, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Eagles pull out their coveted Tush Push.

Arguably the most controversial, yet successful when ran by Philadelphia, play in football, the Tush Push garners attention from all opponents. Bears defensive coordinator is well aware of the dangers the Eagles' secret weapon brings and has already thought about how to stop it, via Adam Hoge of CHGO.

“We have a plan in place,” Allen said.

Allen argues that the best way to stop the play is to not put your team in a situation where they have to defend it. Stopping the Eagles' offense at large will be the Bears' biggest priority. While Chicago enters Week 13 leading the NFC North with their 8-3 record, there have been some holes defensively.

The Bears rank 27th in total defense, allowing 362.8 yards per game. They've truly struggled against the run, allowing the fifth-most yards in the league on the ground at 138.1 YPG. Chicago's pass defense hasn't been much better though, ranking 21st by allowing 224.7 YPG. Chicago has reinforcements on the way, but the defense at large needs to take a step forward against the Eagles.

Philadelphia has been embroiled in controversy, deflating their offensive numbers. They rank 24th overall in total offense, averaging 303.6 YPG. Still, this is an Eagles offense that features Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. Not to mention Saquon Barkley leading the running game. It'll be one of the most difficult challenges on Chicago's docket.

How the Bears respond will determine if their winning streak continues. But at least when it comes to the Tush Push, Allen is locked in.