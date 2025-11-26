Oklahoma State football has needed a jolt for a while now, but when they suffered a 69-3 loss versus Oregon on Sept. 6, it was clear changes were coming. Regardless of the Ducks' superior talent, the Cowboys should never be a punching bag that contenders use to warm up before the schedule intensifies. They must at least command respect. The program earnestly hopes that new head coach Eric Morris can give Stillwater a product befitting of the community's passion.

Mike Gundy transformed Oklahoma State, amassing the most wins in school history (170) and guiding the team to a Big 12 championship in 2011, but he struggled to adapt to this significantly different college football landscape. The Cowboys decided that a new leader was needed for this modern age, choosing to dismiss Gundy in September before ultimately hiring Morris on Tuesday.

Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg is excited about what the now-former North Texas HC can bring to the Big 12.

“Today begins the next era of Oklahoma State Football,” he said, per On3's Brett McMurphy. “Coach Morris has proven his ability to build & lead winning football programs. He has consistently identified, recruited & developed some of the best players in college football.”

Will Morris revive Oklahoma State football?

Morris certainly appreciates the warm welcome, especially since he is surely receiving backlash from Denton following his abrupt departure. He vaulted North Texas to new heights this season, putting the Mean Green (10-1) in contention to be the Group of Five representative in the College Football Playoff. While fans debate the ethics of leaving a team during a historic campaign, the 40-year-old obviously sees the Oklahoma State job as a massive opportunity.

Eric Morris will attempt to resuscitate a Cowboys squad that is currently 1-11 and dwelling in the Power Four basement. Time will tell if he can achieve success while facing more daunting obstacles, but fans are probably just grateful for a fresh start.