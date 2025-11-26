The Milwaukee Bucks had been treading water early on in the 2025-26 NBA season. Through 15 games, the Bucks were 8-7 and right in the thick of the Eastern Conference standings. But in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers last Monday, superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered an adductor strain.

It was believed the Bucks' best player would likely miss a couple of weeks. Yet, the latest NBA injury report has Antetokounmpo listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. That is a stark departure from most people's expectations.

His return would be a welcome sight to Milwaukee, which has lost all three games while he's been out. That includes a nine-point home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and two blowout losses to the Detroit Pistons and Portland Trailblazers.

In Giannis' absence, forward Ryan Rollins has attempted to pick up some of the slack. In the three games, Rollins has averaged 22 points, nine assists, and just over five rebounds per game. But it has been the defensive end of the floor where things have really gone awry for the Bucks.

If Antetokounmpo returns on Wednesday, Bobby Portis will likely slide back to the bench.

Before going down with the injury, Giannis was having another stellar season. He is averaging 31.2 points per game on 63 percent shooting, to go along with 10.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game.

The Bucks will travel to Miami to face a red-hot Heat team that just got their star player back. Tyler Herro missed the first few weeks of the season after undergoing ankle surgery in the offseason. Miami has won five straight and is third in the Eastern Conference at 12-6.