Time is getting short for NHL free agents to find a home for the 2025-26 season. While most of the top free agents have found a place, some players who struggled last season are still mulling their options. One of those players is Klim Kostin, who has NHL experience with the St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Detroit Red Wings, and San Jose Sharks.

Kostin hasn't been able to live up to the hype that he had as a junior player in Russia. The Blues drafted him in the first round in 2017, but other than a small breakout season in the American Hockey League, he hasn't been able to find much success in North America. The delay in finding a home for the upcoming season begs the question of whether he could be eyeing a contract back home in Russia.

Kostin has all the tools to be a presence in a team's forward group. He is a 6-foot-4, 231-pound power forward who skates well for a player of his size and stature. While teams would love to have a forward of his stature in their middle-six, his problem has always been that he doesn't always use that size to his advantage. If he can harness that ability, he'd be well on his way to a lengthy NHL career.

Oilers need forward depth

The only time Kostin has honestly looked like he was going to realize his potential was during the 2022-23 season. It was his only year with the Oilers, where he recorded 21 points in 57 games, and then added five points in 12 playoff games. While he didn't play every game for Edmonton, he was a valuable piece when inserted into the lineup.

The Oilers lost some considerable size and tenacity from their lineup this offseason with the departures of Evander Kane and Corey Perry. While Kostin hasn't shown a desire to play that style in his career, he may attempt to incorporate it into his game after realizing this summer that not many teams are knocking on the door to add his services.

Kostin had a chance to play higher up in a lineup last season with the Sharks, but added only one goal in 36 games. The good news is the Oilers don't need someone to play alongside Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl, but a solid 10 minutes per game in the bottom-six would be a welcome addition.

Klim Kostin would feel at home with Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets are in an interesting position heading into the 2025-26 season. The Metropolitan Division isn't powerful, which gives Columbus hope that they can sneak into a playoff spot. They nearly achieved it last season, amidst plenty of uncertainty surrounding the team, and the front office feels that the team is now in a position to break through.

One of the reasons for the Blue Jackets' hope is their growing core, which is highlighted by a wealth of Russian talent. Kirill Marchenko, Dmitri Voronkov, and Yegor Chinakhov all showed glimpses of being the team's future in 2024-25, with Marchenko's 74 points in 79 games being a notable highlight.

Kostin would add some depth to the bottom-six, which could use it, and also fits with the team's makeup, as the front office values size in its forward group. Add in the fact that Kostin would have some familiarity with some of his teammates, and it could be a perfect landing spot.

Sabres are desperate for something to go their way

Kevyn Adams can't afford to have another terrible season in Buffalo. It's a miracle that he is still in charge of the team, and if he didn't have a good relationship with owner Terry Pegula, Adams would likely already be out the door. However, he persevered through another playoff absence, but he has to be feeling some heat.

Adams didn't do much to improve his team, and they could likely be worse this season after trading JJ Peterka. One addition he made in free agency was Justin Danforth, who was valuable for the Blue Jackets when he played, but struggles to stay in the lineup due to his reckless, physical style.

Kostin would be a good insurance piece for Danforth on the fourth line, who may not stay healthy and might also struggle to carry over his success from Columbus. If the Danforth signing proves to be a bust, Kostin can slot into that spot on the fourth line easily and potentially dethrone some players ahead of him on the depth chart.

With all the noise surrounding the Sabres and their playoff drought, Kostin could sneakily become a valuable piece for them and revive his career.