A lot of big names came off the NHL Free Agency board the day before the market opened. However, July 1 always promises to be a chaotic day of signings and movement across the league. Could we see a Connor McDavid contract extension on Tuesday? Perhaps we see some major trades go down on this day? We won't have to wait too long to find out.

Happy Canada Day to the Canadian hockey fans checking in. For the non-Canadians, happy hockey Christmas in July. No matter what you're celebrating today, hockey is the thing bringing everyone together. Follow along with ClutchPoints as we keep track of every signing and trade that goes down during 2025 NHL Free Agency.

2025 NHL Free Agency tracker

Please refresh your browser to ensure you have the most up-to-date information

Phill strikes first: The Philadelphia Flyers make the first move after NHL Free Agency opens. They are signing defenseman Noah Juulsen to a contract (Source: Rick Dhaliwal)

Blackhawks add depth: The Chicago Blackhawks have added some depth to their forward group. Chicago acquired Sam Lafferty in a deal with the Buffalo Sabres, sending a sixth-round pick in return. (Source: Buffalo Sabres)

Blues-Habs deal: The St. Louis Blues are acquiring defenseman Logan Mailloux in a deal with the Montreal Canadiens. In exchange, the Canadiens are receiving forward Zack Bolduc (Source: St. Louis Blues).

Arvidsson off to Boston: The Boston Bruins are going to acquire Viktor Arvidsson in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers. Edmonton is receiving a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft in return (Source: Pierre LeBrun)

Allen remains a Devil: Veteran goalie Jake Allen was going to be the top goaltender available in NHL Free Agency. However, he has elected to sign a five-year contract to remain with the New Jersey Devils, instead. (Source: Elliotte Friedman)

Stankoven signs: The Carolina Hurricanes struck early on Tuesday, rewarding one of their own. Carolina has signed Logan Stankoven to an eight-year contract. (Source: Carolina Hurricanes)

Other notable moves

Here are notable moves that occurred before NHL Free Agency opened on July 1:

Marner to Vegas: The Toronto Maple Leafs traded Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Nicolas Roy in a sign-and-trade deal. Marner signed an eight-year contract with the Golden Knights, worth an annual average value of $12 million.

Panthers keep the band together: The Florida Panthers signed forwards Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett, as well as defenseman Aaron Ekblad, to long-term contract extensions. This keeps all of their big stars together as they pursue a third straight Stanley Cup.

Article Continues Below

Bouchard extends: The Edmonton Oilers signed defenseman Evan Bouchard to a four-year contract extension. This keeps the superstar offensive defenseman from being subject to a potential offer sheet in NHL Free Agency.

Showtime in Motown: For the third straight season, the Detroit Red Wings and Patrick Kane have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension.

Jackets keep Provorov: The Columbus Blue Jackets prevented Ivan Provorov from testing the market. He signed a seven-year contract extension on Monday to remain in Central Ohio.

Tavares stays home: John Tavares did not want to leave his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs. As a result, they agreed to a four-year contract extension to keep the veteran home.

Red Wings land John Gibson: The Detroit Red Wings swung a trade at the 2025 NHL Draft. They acquired goaltender John Gibson from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Petr Mrazek and two draft picks.

Habs go all-in: The Montreal Canadiens made a big trade of their own before the draft. Montreal acquired Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders in exchange for Emil Heineman as well as the 16th and 17th overall picks in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Mammoth-Sabres blockbuster: The Utah Mammoth and Buffalo Sabres worked deep into the night on a blockbuster deal. The Mammoth acquired JJ Peterka from the Sabres in exchange for Michael Kesselring and Josh Doan.

Oilers ship Kane: The Edmonton Oilers parted ways with Evander Kane this offseason. Edmonton sent Kane to his hometown Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a draft pick.

Kraken add Marchment: The Seattle Kraken added some depth to its top-six. They acquired forward Mason Marchment from the Dallas Stars in exchange for draft capital.

Flyers land Zegras: Trevor Zegras trade rumors finally came to an end this offseason. The Anaheim Ducks sent Zegras to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Ryan Poehling and two draft picks.

Kreider heads West: The move that kicked off the NHL offseason was a very notable one. The New York Rangers traded Chris Kreider to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a pick and a prospect.