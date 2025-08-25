What can the Edmonton Oilers do to get past the massive roadblock that is the Florida Panthers? They've fallen to the Panthers two years in a row in the Stanley Cup Final, and the Oilers' cap situation doesn't offer a whole lot of room to improve in the 2025-26 season. Edmonton returns with relatively the same core as last season, with some of the only impact additions to the Oilers' roster coming from entry-level contracts like Isaac Howard and Matthew Savoie.

The Oilers made some depth additions over the offseason in Andrew Mangiapane and Curtis Lazar, who could help the team's penalty kill and also add a little extra scoring punch if Mangiapane can regain his Alberta form from his days with the Calgary Flames.

However, with the new additions come some costly subtractions, with notable players like Corey Perry, Evander Kane, and Viktor Arvidsson finding new homes. It opens the possibility of some heartbreaking payback coming from Kane and Perry, as they both landed with division rivals.

Nevertheless, it seems like this season will be the same story for the Oilers. The team will look for some additional scoring to help Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and also hope that their defense can keep it together to support their goaltending. Edmonton has made it to the Finals despite those shortcomings over the past two seasons, but it'll take even more to get that 16th playoff victory.

With the looming contract status of McDavid, all eyes are on whether he'll test the free agency market next offseason. The captain's only wish is for the Oilers to remain contenders, and that will become more of a reality if some young players can step up in 2025-26 and give him a clearer view of the future.

Lightning's loss is the Oilers' gain with Isaac Howard

It isn't entirely clear why Howard didn't want to play for the Tampa Bay Lightning, but it's apparent that it played a significant role in his delayed entry to the NHL. Howard initially claimed he would return to Michigan State for his senior season. Still, after the Oilers acquired the college star this offseason, he changed his mind and joined the Western Conference champs.

Who can blame him? It's rare for a top prospect to join a team already on the cusp of a championship, and it's also a unique opportunity to slot in on a line with some of the world's best. Kris Knoblauch's preference would be to have depth through the lineup and separate McDavid and Draisaitl, but Edmonton didn't always have the weapons to make that an option.

Howard brings some skill into the top six, which would look good on either of the superstars' wings. If McDavid continues to play with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman, Howard could offer Draisaitl a capable option. With Vasily Podkolzin also showing some potential alongside Draisaitl last season, that trio could give the Oilers one of the better second lines in the division.

Regardless of who Howard joins in the top six, he will have massive potential to break out in his rookie season. Anyone could play wing in the top-six for the Oilers and find a way to score, which should make last year's Hobey Baker Award winner very eager to get to training camp and find chemistry with 97 or 29.

Matthew Savoie offers another top-6 option

Everything that Howard brings to the team can also be said for Savoie. The 21-year-old impressed in the American Hockey League last season with 54 points in 66 games, but played only four games with the big club. The loss of Kane and Perry will open up some room for Savoie to make the team out of camp, and his play style is best suited for a top-six role.

It could be wishful thinking for Knoblauch to think that both his young forwards will earn top-six spots out of camp. However, if they can do it, the Oilers' forward group suddenly becomes much more lethal.

The most significant benefit will be to the third line, where Nugent-Hopkins can return to his natural position at center and anchor a checking line that could also become a scoring threat with his presence.

If Savoie does earn a spot, the most natural fit for him would be on Draisaitl's wing as a pass-first guy. That would open the possibility of Howard playing on the first line with McDavid, and give both lines multiple scoring options.

Savoie is less likely to make an immediate impact than Howard, but no one should count out the possibility of them both having lights-out rookie seasons. If they do find that groove, the Oilers would have their best chance of dethroning the Panthers.