Onyeka Okongwu achieved a feat that Paul Millsap last pulled off in the Atlanta Hawks' NBA Cup matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

Okongwu is going through his sixth season in the league, all with the Hawks. He has showcased solid growth with each passing campaign, becoming more active in the offense as an inside scorer and rebounder.

In 34 minutes of action, Okongwu finished with a stat line of 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks. He shot 8-of-14 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc.

His blocking efforts made franchise history, per the team's PR account. He tied Millsap for the 13th-most blocks an Atlanta player ever recorded in the team's existence.

“With two blocks so far in tonight's game, Onyeka Okongwu has tied Paul Millsap for the 13th-most rejections in franchise history (348),” the post read.

How Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks played against Cavaliers

Article Continues Below

It was a notable feat for Onyeka Okongwu to achieve in his career with the Hawks, helping them beat the Cavaliers 130-123 to end NBA Cup group play.

Both teams traded blows throughout the first half. Atlanta landed the opening punch with a 33-23 lead after the first quarter before Cleveland responded by taking the halftime lead. However, Atlanta fired back with remarkable offense in the second half, taking back the momentum for the remainder of the game.

Ball movement, turnovers and fast break points made the difference in this matchup. The Hawks prevailed in all three categories by creating 36 assists, limiting their turnovers to 14 and scoring 36 fast break points. It wasn't the same for the Cavaliers as they dished out 29 assists, turned the ball over 17 times and produced just 17 points on the fast break.

Seven players scored in double-digits for Atlanta in the win, including Okongwu. Jalen Johnson led the way with 29 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists, and two steals. He shot 9-of-18 overall, including 3-of-7 from downtown, and 8-of-12 from the free-throw line. Nickeil Alexander-Walker came next with 28 points and three rebounds, Zaccharie Risacher had 16 points and three rebounds, while Dyson Daniels provided 10 points and nine assists.

Atlanta improved to a 12-8 record on the season, holding the fifth spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are in a three-way tie with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic while trailing the New York Knicks by one game.

The Hawks will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. ET.