Anthony Davis walked straight into a long, loud reminder that Los Angeles still remembers. When the Dallas Mavericks' big man was introduced as a starter in his first game back at his old home floor, Anthony Davis drew a noticeable ovation from the Los Angeles Lakers crowd, with plenty of cheers mixed in with the expected boos. Daniel Starkand captured the moment on X, noting the “nice ovation for AD” as his name boomed through the arena.

This is Davis’ first game action after a 14-game absence due to a right calf strain, and it comes with extra drama attached. The Mavericks acquired Davis in a blockbuster deal that sent shockwaves through the Western Conference and formally closed the book on his Lakers run. Now he is back in the same building, in different colors, trying to help Luka Doncic chase the same banner he once won with LeBron James.

Through the early stages of Friday’s matchup, Davis has looked active and engaged. The Mavericks' big man logged early points in the paint, attacked the glass and slid well defensively, shaking off some expected rust while trying to find his rhythm in Jason Kidd’s system. Dallas has leaned on him as a screener and interior hub, using his gravity to open clean looks for Doncic and the other guards.

All of this is happening while trade chatter still hovers in the background, with reports already speculating about Davis’ long-term future in Dallas. For at least one night, though, the focus sits on the reception. The banners are still hanging, the memories are still fresh, and Anthony Davis is back on this floor.