The Chicago Blackhawks had another miserable season in 2024-25 and have hired a new coach. Jeff Blashill is in town, hoping to improve on his first NHL head coaching job with the Detroit Red Wings. While the Hawks have issues with their roster, they have one key player that Blashill has to unlock. Blackhawks fans should be excited to hear Blashill's optimism around Connor Bedard.

“I think Connor's going to get to another level,” Blashill said at his introductory press conference, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com. “I don't think there's any question because, like other superstars in this league, he has the drive, the want, to be the very, very best he can be.”

“There's zero doubt of the ability that he has. When you watch him with the puck on his stick, both his ability to shoot pucks and his ability to create plays and make passes is really, really elite. There's zero doubt about that.”

Article Continues Below

Bedard was the number one overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and was considered a generational prospect at the time. He set the all-time scoring record at the World Juniors for draft-eligible players. And the Blackhawks won the lottery to draft him. Despite an injury, Bedard scored 61 points in 68 games, won the Calder Trophy as the best rookie, and made the All-Rookie Team.

But the Blackhawks and Bedard both slumped in his sophomore season. His numbers were similar, with 23 goals and 44 assists for 67 points. But that was in all 82 games, taking his point-per-game rate way down. While the team around him was terrible, there is no guarantee they are going to get any better.

The Blackhawks need Bedard to take a big step forward in Year 3. If Blashill can unlock him and get him into the 100-point territory, he will be the Chicago coach for a long time. If not, it could be a long time until Chicago is back in the playoffs.