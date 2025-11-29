Friday night brought fans some incredible hoops, and they need not look further than the intense back-and-forth between two of the rising teams in the Eastern Conference in the Detroit Pistons' clash against the Orlando Magic. The Pistons have been the best team in the Eastern Conference in the early goings of the new campaign, while the Magic have been hitting their stride despite missing Paolo Banchero — having won seven out of their past 10.

In the end, the Magic outlasted the Pistons in a bloodbath, 112-109 — handing Detroit their second consecutive defeat. Cade Cunningham tried his best in the end, but the Magic were alert in defending the three-point line that it rendered the Pistons star's excellently missed free throw moot.

Nonetheless, one thing's for sure — the Pistons are back in a big way. They did take a huge step forward last season when they improved by 30 wins from their nightmare 2023-24 campaign and ended up winning 44 games, but they now look like a legitimate contender, especially in the wide-open East. NBA insider and longtime fan Bill Simmons showed appreciation for the crowd at Little Caesars Arena for showering this nascent Pistons team with support, which is reminiscent of the franchise's halcyon days.

“Some tremendous hoops tonight! Great to have old school Pistons home crowds back. Would sign up for NY-Mil / Det-Orl and Cle-Atl in Round 1 right now,” Simmons wrote on his official account on X (formerly Twitter).

The Eastern Conference may be the weaker half of the NBA, but they are delivering some very exciting action that will have fans on the edge of their seats, especially Pistons supporters.

Article Continues Below

Pistons will be tested

Amid the Pistons' hot start, they will now have to contend with the fact that they are now going to be the “hunted” in the East. The Boston Celtics and Magic certainly brought their A-games against the current East leader, and there are more tests on the horizon for the Pistons, as they are set to face the Miami Heat on Saturday night on the road at 8:00 PM E.T.

Considering the slog they had to go through against the Magic on the first night of a back-to-back, it will be difficult for the Pistons to go back to winning ways. But they have to do so, especially when they're in the tough process of proving themselves as a true title contender. Every team will be gunning for them — will they be ready to punch back?