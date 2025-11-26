Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder have looked unstoppable on the court so far in the 2025-26 NBA season.

They have lost just once in the 18 games they played to start the campaign, and the way Oklahoma City is beating teams is so dominant that the reigning NBA champion is currently leading the league with a staggering average scoring margin of +16.9.

But the success the Thunder are having isn’t blinding them from wanting more.

Take it from Holmgren himself.

“We don’t have anybody on the team who’s sitting and reminiscing on what a great career they had,” Holmgren said, per Clemente Almanza of The Thunder Wire.

Article Continues Below

“I think everybody on the team is still chasing and striving for more. The championship wasn’t the last check on their bucket list.”

Even in their only loss so far this season, the Thunder looked very competitive, as they fell prey to the Portland Trail Blazers on the road on Nov. 5, 121-119.

Led by reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is surrounded by great young talents, the Thunder remain hungry as ever to win a championship despite having just won one in the 2024-25 season. For Holmgren, he is averaging 18.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, while knocking down 56.2 percent of his shots from the floor.

The Thunder, who just avenged their loss to Portland by crushing the Trail Blazers at home on Sunday, 122-95, are leading the NBA with a +16.9 net rating on the strength of their 119.6 offensive rating and 102.8 defensive rating — also the best in the league.