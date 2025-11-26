A24's Marty Supreme, led by Timothée Chalamet, will be a film buff's dream.

Marty Supreme will be hitting theaters a few days before Christmas on Nov. 19, and A24 announced on Tuesday, Nov. 25, that they will have a surprise for fans.

“Christmas came early. MARTY SUPREME opens Dec 19 in NY/LA with special 70mm presentations, featuring limited-edition collectibles. Tickets on sale now,” their X post read, along with a snippet of the film.

However, fans outside of New York and Los Angeles will also have the opportunity to watch the film in the 70mm format in select cities will also follow on Dec. 25 after the film's nationwide release, according to Deadline. Those cities have not been named at the time of this writing.

In addition to watching the film on the 70mm format, the outlet reports that those audiences will receive an exclusive limited-edition Marty Supreme poster, as well as a set of Official Marty Supreme Championship Table Tennis Balls – collectibles created especially for the film’s landmark 70mm debut.

Marty Supreme follows a fictionalized story based on the real-life, award-winning table tennis player, Marty Reisman which is played by the two-time Oscar-nominated actor. In the film, Chalamet's character's name is Marty Mauser so that it loosely reflect's the real-life shoes salesman turned ping-pong champion.

In addition to Chalamet, the film start Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, Fran Drescher, Luke Manley, and Koto Kawaguchi.

A24's Marty Supreme 70mm hits select cities on Dec. 19 and nationwide on Christmas Day.