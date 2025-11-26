The Dallas Cowboys have found new life defensively over the past two weeks, and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown believes the unit is only scratching the surface. Overshown officially made his 2025 season debut in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders after spending nearly a full year recovering from a major knee injury.

Overshown, who has waited months to rejoin the lineup, didn’t hold back when asked what the Cowboys’ improved defensive play means for their opponents. When asked if the recent defensive surge matched what he envisioned, Overshown delivered a fiery message, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“Oh yeah. It’s always fun when you’re kicking other people’s asses. You never want to get away from that, that’s a part of the game,” Overshown said.

The third-year linebacker made it clear that Dallas’ renewed defensive edge is no accident. He emphasized both the physical dominance the unit is starting to rediscover and the unified mentality they have adopted.

“We all got the same common goal, and that’s going out there, and carrying the light of our brother Marshawn (Kneeland),” Overshown added. “And that’s winning football games. When you got 11 guys on the field with that mindset, anybody across from us is in trouble.”

His return aligned with several other key additions — rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. also came back from his own knee injury, while high-profile acquisitions Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson suited up for the first time as Cowboys.

The influx of talent helped Dallas secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season, pushing them to 5-5-1 and keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Overshown logged a tackle for loss in his season debut, but his impact grew in Week 12. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, he recorded five tackles and made two critical stops on Saquon Barkley in the fourth quarter.

Those plays forced a key third down, which ultimately set up Osa Odighizuwa’s clutch sack to help secure the win against Eagles. For a player returning from an ACL and MCL tear, the sequence reaffirmed his instincts and explosiveness.

With a Thanksgiving showdown looming against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas will need Overshown to play an even bigger role. If his warning holds true, the Cowboys’ opponents may indeed be “in trouble” as the push toward the postseason intensifies.