The first season under the New York Jets' new regime of head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey has been a rough one to this point. The Jets are one of the NFL's worst teams, currently sitting in the basement of the AFC East at 2-9. Ahead of New York's Week 13 matchup at home versus the Atlanta Falcons, Glenn and Mougey got an up-close look at former Buffalo Bills first-rounder Kaiir Elam. The cornerback was hosted by the Jets for a visit following his recent release by the Dallas Cowboys, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov on X, formerly Twitter.

“The #Jets hosted former #Bills first-round CB Kaiir Elam on a visit today,” reported Meirov. “He was recently released by Dallas.”

After the Jets broke a seven-game winning streak to start the Glenn era, New York won back-to-back games against the pair of teams at the bottom of the AFC North in the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns. Then, two more losses to AFC heavyweights in the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens have stopped the Jets in their tracks. If Elam does sign with his second AFC East team, can he help them out in Sunday's tilt versus the Falcons?

Jets look for their third win of the season against the Falcons on Sunday

While the Falcons are currently 4-7, Sunday will still be a solid test for the Jets. However, it's certainly a winnable test, especially at home. If Glenn and his team can get their third win of 2025, the rest of the schedule gives them a good shot at least two more victories. While matchups against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Patriots, and Bills likely don't favor New York, a home matchup versus another AFC East foe in the Miami Dolphins, and a trip to New Orleans to play the Saints remain on the schedule.

Elam would help bolster a secondary down two contributors, including safety Andre Cisco and cornerback Kris Boyd. While the former first-rounder failed to pan out in Dallas, there are still flashes of the skills that made Elam a top-round selection not too long ago. Despite the Jets' current position in the standings, the team is still very much in the spotlight. Can things turn around to close out Glenn's first season at the helm?