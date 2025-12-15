The Los Angeles Rams' playoff push might have taken a huge hit. Star wide receiver Davante Adams has been their go-to goal-line threat all season long, leading the NFL in touchdowns this year. However, against the Detroit Lions this Sunday, Adams exited the game with what seems to be an apparent injury.

“Davante Adams slow to get up after that last play – he had pulled up in the middle of the route – but eventually walks off under own power with training staff,” Stu Jackson reported. “He's now headed back to the locker room.”

Rams WR Davante Adams Injury 🩼 Hamstring Reinjury He’s been playing through a mild hamstring strain & he likely just made it worse Not only big for this game but Rams play the Seahawks next Thursday Squarely doubtful at this point 📉#RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/koNVkDisP5 — Sebastian Fearon DPT, CSCS, OCS (@TheDegenDoc) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Adams suffered a hamstring injury while running a route against the Lions. There was no contact on the play, as the Rams wide receiver abruptly stopped and started limping. There had been reports that Adams was dealing with a hamstring injury in the weeks prior to their game against the Lions. That being said, there's no certainty yet whether that hamstring injury was the same one he aggravated in this game.

This season, Adams has been an important unit in the Sean McVay offense. Including this game against the Lions, the Rams wide receiver has amassed 718 yards this season. That might not sound like a lot (he's on pace for just 871 yards on the season should he play the next three games), but his importance lies in his dominance in the red zone. McVay is utilizing Adams' route-running prowess to perfection at the goal line, making the star wide receiver their go-to threat there. Adams has 14 touchdowns this season, five more than the next guy on the leaderboard.

The Rams won their game against the Lions 41-34. Adams finished the game with four catches for 71 yards.