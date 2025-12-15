Hunter Henry and the New England Patriots had the chance to clinch the AFC East on Sunday afternoon. They played host to the Buffalo Bills, and a win would have brought the division title to Foxborough for the first time since 2019. Unfortunately, Pats fans will need to wait at least another week to celebrate.

The Patriots did take a 21-0 lead in the first half, and looked poised to rumble their way to the division crown. However, Buffalo came back, and they emerged victorious in the end. Josh Allen's three touchdown passes helped the Bills secure a 34-31 win at Gillette Stadium.

After the game, Henry was asked about this loss. It's a painful way for New England's 10-game winning streak to come to an end. And the veteran tight end believes this game serves as a bit of a wake-up call for the emerging Patriots.

“This is definitely a reality check. That’s a good football team… but we’ve gotta get a lot better, fast,” Henry said, via Sports Illustrated's Mike Kadlick.

New England still has a good chance of winning the division. And their schedule certainly favors them. The Patriots have three games remaining on the schedule. They will take on the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, and Miami Dolphins.

This loss against the Bills will certainly sting. Especially considering how dominant they looked in the early going. Still, the fight for the AFC East continues on. For now, New England remains in the driver's seat with only a few games remaining in the 2025 season.