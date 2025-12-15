The Los Angeles Rams lit up the scoreboard against the Detroit Lions. But lost both Davante Adams and late in the game, Puka Nacua in the process.

The latter, though, fell hard after trying to get back up. Trainers attended to him before he walked off under his own power with his NFL injury.

Fortunately for L.A. and head coach Sean McVay, Nacua's situation became minor according to Rams insider Nate Atkins of The Athletic.

“Puka Nacua is dealing with cramps and is questionable. Hopefully dodged a bullet there,” Atkins posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Rams delivered offensive show vs. Lions despite injuries

Los Angeles still scored on the drive that saw Nacua leave. Colby Parkinson punched it into the end zone inside the red zone to make it 41-27.

Matt Stafford finds Colby Parkinson for the Rams TD! They lead the Lions 41-27 🍿 pic.twitter.com/LxZPexEdjy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 15, 2025

L.A. still dealt with a feisty Lions team that refused to waver in Inglewood. Running back David Montgomery got Detroit to swing back with this red zone score.

David Montgomery punches it in for the late Lions TD 🦁 pic.twitter.com/S4p4M9MC7x — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 15, 2025

Nacua managed to return to the huddle in the attempt to close out the win. His Rams looked stellar on offense and got the stadium roaring.

L.A. surpassed the 500 total yards mark before the game ended. The All-Pro wide receiver caught nine passes for 181 yards and averaged an astonishing 20.1 yards a catch before dealing with the cramps. He even channeled a workhorse running back on this reception.

You can't stop Puka. You can only hope to contain him. DETvsLAR on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/A9mycTZEl4 — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025

The Rams offense has now scaled the 40-point mark in consecutive weeks for the first time this season. L.A. also hit past that mark back on Nov. 9 versus the San Francisco 49ers. They even erased an early 24-14 deficit to score 17 unanswered in beating Detroit.