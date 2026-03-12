It's no secret that New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury was looking for a significant return for star forward Vincent Trocheck ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline — a return so significant that he ended up holding onto the gold medalist for at least the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Multiple teams reportedly made strong offers to pry the center out of Broadway, including the Boston Bruins. But the price was just too high, as The Boston Globe's Kevin Paul Dupont reported earlier this week.

Dupont wrote that, despite talks between Drury and Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, the two sides could not agree on a deal that satisfied both parties before last Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

Specifically, Dupont reports that the Blueshirts were looking for either top prospect Fraser Minten and a first-round pick, or Minten, forward Mark Kastelic and either a first or second-round selection.

Minten has been solid with the Bruins this year after being part of the return from the Maple Leafs that sent Brandon Carlo to Toronto last season. The 21-year-old, who was selected 38th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, has managed 14 goals and 29 points in 64 games. He has long-term upside and is viewed as a key piece of Boston's future.

Kastelic, 27, is a reliable bottom-six center who has chipped in 18 points in 64 games, along with 112 penalty minutes. Pairing the two players, along with significant draft capital, would have been a gamble for a player who is already in his early 30s.

Instead of paying the king's ransom the Rangers were seeking, the Bruins were relatively quiet, acquiring speedy forward Lukas Reichel from the Vancouver Canucks in return for a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Boston didn't improve much, but they remain right in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race. Following a 2-1 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, the Bruins are 36-22-6 and occupying the second wildcard berth in the conference with 18 games left in their regular-season.

They return to action for another critical tilt against the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden on Thursday.