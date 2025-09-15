The 2025-26 NHL season is almost here, with training camps opening in a matter of days. While the Stanley Cup Playoffs are far away, there are conversations about the format in the near future. There were no changes in the Collective Bargaining Agreement signed this summer, but many fans want changes. But what about the players? ESPN's Greg Wyshynski spoke to Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, and many more about the Stanley Cup Playoff format.

“I would do 1 through 8 again,” Hedman said. “We get to play the same teams pretty much every time in the wild card, so I would like to see it a little bit different.”

The current Stanley Cup Playoff format features three teams from each division earning a bid. Then, the rest of the conference battles for three Wild Card positions. That does not guarantee that the teams with the eight best records get into the playoffs. If six teams in Division A were better than the third-best team in Division B, the Division B team would make it.

While that has not happened in the 12-year history of the format, it is possible. What has happened is repeat matchups, like the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings, that keep going the same way. Makar uses Edmonton's four-year winning streak as an example.

“I feel like all the players want back to 1 to 8.” Makar said, “I think that's a thing that we'd like, but I get it. I understand the playoff format now. It makes the road harder sometimes. I mean, if you're from Edmonton or L.A., I'd say so, yeah. Sometimes you get a good matchup, and sometimes you are playing a top-six team with another top-six team, like we did this past year. That's the way she goes.”

Article Continues Below

Some people do like the Stanley Cup Playoff format

Not everyone dislikes the Stanley Cup Playoff format, however. Alex DeBrincat of the Detroit Red Wings says, “I think it's nice the way it is. I think you get those [great] matchups every year. The only tough thing is that two contenders might play each other in the first round, but it's part of it. You've got to beat the best to be the best. I got no problems with it.”

The Stanley Cup Playoffs will keep the division format for at least 2025-26, which could lead to interesting matchups. Could the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers duke it out again? And will Makar's Avalanche face their former teammate, Mikko Rantanen, and the Dallas Stars?