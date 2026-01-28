The Edmonton Oilers are looking to return to the Stanley Cup Final, hoping to finally lift the Cup this year. In the offseason, the Oilers signed Andrew Mangiapane in an effort to get the team over the hump. It has not worked as well as the team hoped, and now the Oilers are shopping Mangiapane.

The Athletic hockey insider, Pierre LeBrun, is now reporting that there has been dialogue from the Oilers about trading their forward, and three teams are potential destinations.

“I wonder about teams such as the Winnipeg Jets, Ottawa Senators or St. Louis Blues as fits. The fact that Mangiapane has another year on his deal might actually be more appealing to those teams, none of whom are sitting in a playoff spot,” LeBrun wrote in regards to teams that could be interested in the forward.

All three teams listed were playoff teams in 2024-25, but are all currently not in a playoff spot. Still, they could all benefit from adding the forward and his two-way skill, not just this year, but for the 2026-27 season. The Oilers are also working diligently to make a move that benefits both the team and the player.

“It has been more than a month of Andrew Mangiapane being in and out of the Oilers lineup, and to some degree, it’s surprising he hasn’t been traded yet. It’s not for a lack of trying. My understanding is that the Oilers are having ongoing conversations with teams open-minded about a return. But there hasn’t been a fit so far,” LeBrun added in regards to the status of a trade.

Mangiapane has just 12 points so far this year, with only one point in January, a goal against the St. Louis Blues on January 18. He has also played in just seven of the team's 13 games this month.

The Oilers are now 27-19-8 this year, which places them in second in the Pacific Division. They return to the ice on Thursday night, hosting the San Jose Sharks.