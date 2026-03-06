The 2026 NHL Trade Deadline has come and gone. And some contending teams made major moves at the deadline to improve for the playoffs. The Detroit Red Wings swung a last-second trade of their own, acquiring defenseman Justin Faulk from the St. Louis Blues.

Faulk joins Detroit after seven seasons in St. Louis. The Red Wings are currently third in the Atlantic Division and are six points above the best non-playoff team in the East. They certainly have the means to make the postseason and potentially win a series. Adding Faulk only reinforces this, at least on paper.

With this in mind, let's take a deeper look at the Justin Faulk trade and hand out grades for the Red Wings and Blues.

Full Justin Faulk trade

The Detroit Red Wings acquired defenseman Justin Faulk from the St. Louis Blues. In exchange, the Blues acquired forward prospect Dmitri Buchelnikov, defenseman Justin Holl, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2026 third-round pick. The third-round pick was acquired by Detroit earlier in the day in the Elmer Soderblom trade.

Red Wings pay steep price for needed upgrade

The Red Wings needed to make something happen at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. The setup for this day was clear to see. Detroit is in a playoff spot, and are somewhat comfortable in that position. Adding to this roster was a must for general manager Steve Yzerman. This trade alone makes this a successful day.

Faulk is a very solid two-way defenseman who has improved defensively this season. He can also bring offense to the table, which Detroit needs. His 11 goals on the season tie him with rookie Emmitt Finnie for the fifth most among Detroit skaters this year. Nine of these 11 goals came at 5v5, an area in which the Red Wings have particularly struggled.

The Red Wings needed an upgrade to its top-four on the blueline. And Faulk represents that upgrade. At the same time, it is worth noting that the price paid is steep. Faulk is only signed for one more season, so to move a first-round pick and a prospect alone would be a lot. However, Detroit gave up two picks and two players.

Holl's inclusion in this deal is nothing major. The 34-year-old was playing in the AHL, as his time with Detroit did not amount to much of anything good. Buchelnikov, though, is a very intriguing prospect. He has a lot of skill, and has impressed as a youngster in Russia's KHL. There are some concerns, though, particularly with his lack of size and compete.

It's a lot for the Red Wings to give up, especially if Buchelnikov reaches his potential. In the end, though, Yzerman had to reward his group for their efforts this season. He did that, and they still have picks and prospects to further improve the team this summer. This is a fine deal, even if the price was high.

Blues get great value in Faulk deal

The Blues stuck to their guns at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. They were only interested in trading players if teams met their asking price. The Brayden Schenn trade was the start for the Blues. This deal also generated a ton of value for general manager Doug Armstrong.

Holl will likely be an AHL body, though they could have him eat minutes to end this season if they wished. Buchelnikov, who currently doesn't have an NHL contract, sees his KHL contract end in May, so there is a chance he comes to North America this season. If he does, that's immediate value for the Blues.

If not, they still have a lot to like here. Detroit's first-round pick is likely to be a mid-to-late pick, which could net them an intriguing prospect. San Jose's third could be near the top of that round, as well. All of that, combined with the clear offensive potential Buchelnikov has, makes this a fantastic deal for the Blues' outgoing veteran general manager.

Faulk is a good player, but served no real purpose on a bottom-of-the-league team. In the end, it's a win-win for both sides. St. Louis has picks they can use to rebuild/retool with. And Faulk can go chase a Stanley Cup on a team that's up-and-coming in the Eastern Conference.

Grades and final thoughts

The Red Wings receive a good grade for the Justin Faulk trade, though the Blues get a great grade. This is not a bad move for either side, to be clear. Detroit had to give up some value in order to get something back that can help them now. In saying this, there is a lot to like about this trade from the Blues' perspective.

Detroit Red Wings grade: B+

St. Louis Blues grade: A