The NHL Trade Deadline is less than six hours away, and more deals will be made. One of the more shocking trades was the Washington Capitals trading John Carlson to the Anaheim Ducks. The trade shocked both fans and stunned Capitals players.

Now, after trading Carlson and failing to add Conor Garland, the Caps may still be looking to add, according to hockey insider Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

“The trade happened so late that John Carlson was asleep and didn’t find out until this morning. Tough trade for the Caps obviously, but their play since the break forced them to be realistic (Dowd trade as well). Having said that, they tried on Conor Garland and will try to add a piece today if possible,” LeBrun posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Garland ended up being traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets instead of Washington, with the Vancouver Canucks receiving two draft picks from the Jackets. No reason has been given as to why the deal with the Capitals did not go through. The newest member of the Blue Jackets recently signed an extension with the Canucks that was good for six seasons, so Columbus will have him on the roster through the 2031-32 campaign.

While trading away Carlson was surprising, it is not surprising that the Capitals are still trying to add. It was previously reported by LeBrun that the Capitals would be both buying and selling at the deadline.

“I wouldn't label the Capitals as pure sellers despite the Dowd trade to Vegas. My understanding is that Washington is trying to do a bit of both, buying and selling, over the next 27 hours or so. Easier said than done but let's see where the Caps end up tomorrow,” LeBrun posted on X, formerly Twitter.

As the Capitals look for their next move, multiple players are still rumored to be available, both for the team to acquire and possibly some to sell.

For all of the NHL Trade Deadline reporting ahead of the Friday 3 p.m. ET deadline, stick with ClutchPoints as stories break and develop.