The Utah Hockey Club is still searching for a new name as their first season in Salt Lake City continues. What comes of this search remains to be seen. However, Utah is having a rather fine time on the ice. The Hockey Club are within reach of the final Wild Card spot in the West. And they could make a charge late in the year. They may do this without veteran players like Nick Bjugstad, though.

Bjugstad is not one of the flashier players on Utah's roster. He is a veteran center playing on the final year of his contract. He has played mostly on the fourth line this season. And he brings positional versatility to the table as he is able to play on the wings.

The Utah Hockey Club are six points back of the Vancouver Canucks for the final Wild Card spot in the West. This isn't a massive margin the team can't make up. With the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline less than three weeks away, though, the Hockey Club has a decision to make. If they begin selling, Bjugstad is an intriguing trade candidate.

Bjugstad has some Stanley Cup Playoff experience, skating in 27 games. He most recently played 12 postseason games for the Edmonton Oilers during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Overall, though, the former first-round pick has 13 years of experience under his belt.

There are a number of teams who would be interested in his experience and positional versatility. And there are a couple of teams who stand out. With this in mind, here are two landing spots for Utah Hockey Club forward Nick Bjugstad before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

The Avalanche could trade with the Utah Hockey Club

The Colorado Avalanche traded Mikko Rantanen in a shocking move back in January. Colorado has received some big-time efforts from Martin Necas and Jack Drury since the deal. However, this is still a team in need of depth.

The Avalanche may be willing to part ways with Casey Mittelstadt before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. Mittelstadt has not fit in as the team hoped he would when they acquired him last season. Colorado needed a second-line center when they made the move. And it appears as if Mittelstadt won't be the second-line center long term.

Bjugstad certainly isn't a second-line sort of player. However, he is a quality depth piece who could chip in some offense down the lineup. He could stabilize the bottom six and take important faceoffs.

The Avalanche are going to try and acquire a player who can play in the top-six before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. However, if they wish to make their team deep for the playoff run, the Utah Hockey Club could be who they turn to. And Bjugstad is a worthwhile acquisition to make.

Nick Bjugstad could fit the Hurricanes

Speaking of the Mikko Rantanen trade, the Carolina Hurricanes are not done with their moves. Rantanen is certainly the big-ticket item headlining their NHL Trade Deadline haul. However, they certainly need to make move. More specifically, the Hurricanes are in need of center depth at the deadline.

Carolina traded Drury to the Avalanche in the Rantanen deal. Moreover, centers Tyson Jost and William Carrier are dealing with injuries. This has made their center depth — which already wasn't great — an even more thinned-out group.

Bjugstad can come in and play down the middle of the ice until Jost and Carrier return. Once this happens, the Hurricanes could move the veteran forward to the wing if needed. Or he could work as the 13th forward, ready to step in at a moment's notice.

Depth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs can be vital. The Florida Panthers had a ton of depth last season, and it's part of why they fended off the Edmonton Oilers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. If the Hurricanes want to win the Cup for themselves, a trade with the Utah Hockey Club could be a step in the right direction.