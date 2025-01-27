When former Colorado Avalanche winger Mikko Rantanen was traded in a shocking 3-team blockbuster, it left many stunned, including Rantanen himself. The former Avalanche winger spent his entire career with the franchise. After being drafted in 2016, he secured an All-Star bid and helped Colorado secure the 2021-22 Stanley Cup Final.

As the trade went down, he took some time to reflect on the organization, the fans, and his teammates. As a result, Rantanen took to Instagram and gave a heartfelt response to his time in the Mile High City.

“To my Colorado Avalanche teammates, the incredible fans in Denver, and the entire organization, words cannot fully express how much these past 10 years have meant to me,” the post reads.

“From the moment I was drafted as a young player from my native Finland, this city embraced me and helped shape me both as an athlete and as a person. Winning the Stanley Cup here was a dream come true, and sharing that moment with all of you is something I will cherish forever.”

Rantanen will head to a top-tier Carolina Hurricanes squad loaded with star power and versatility. They have a 30-16-4 record and are second in the Metropolitan Division. They've been searching for that other playmaking threat and Rantanen is just that. Luckily, Rantanen was real about rejoining former teammate, Sebastian Aho in his first game in Carolina.

Mikko Rantanen is grateful to the Avalanche following trade

Like he said, Rantanen came from Finland, having never played in the United States before. The 19-year-old played only nine games in his first season but showed his potential in his third season. He went from 38 to 84 points, and established himself as a key playmaker.

Throughout his career, he formed a lethal squad with some top-tier players. Cale Makar, Jonathan Marchessault, Gabriel Landeskog, and Nathan MacKinnon rounded up an elite first-line. Since the Stanley Cup Final win, things haven't been the same. The following year, the Avalanche were upset by the Seattle Kraken, who went to the Western Conference Finals.

Still, his personal and team success stands head and shoulders above others. He remained committed to the franchise and was willing to take a lesser role to guys like MacKinnon and Landeskog. Now, he'll be one of the top options for a competitive Hurricanes team.

Either way, one franchise will miss him dearly, while the other will be glad to have him on their squad. The two teams won't face each other again this season. However, if Rantanen returns to Colorado as an opponent, his appreciation will likely be reciprocated.