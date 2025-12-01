Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams admitted to having a newfound respect for Isaiah Joe's role for the defending champions. Williams takes temendous pride in his elite defense, which Jalen says two wrist surgeries, followed by months of rehab, didn't impact his approach throughout his first two games.

However, Joe's role as the Thunder's spot-up 3-point shooter off the bench, is something that truly impresses Williams, as he revealed, following Sunday's 123-115 win against the Portland Blazers.

“Honestly, I think that's like not even the most underrated part of that whole thing. I think it's more like, coming into the game, not knowing when you're going to come in, you have no prior shots, and your first three is: I gotta run, get my feet, and shoot a corner-3 with like four seconds left — and be expected to make it — is a very elite skill,” Williams said. “And it's not a skill that a lot of NBA players have. So, for him to be on our team and have that, is very special.

“And honestly, we probably take it for granted because when he misses, it's kind of weird. And you kind of have to catch yourself. I think me not playing was something that I really started to understand — his job is extremely hard. To come in and be expected to make shots right away. But that's why he gets paid and he does it at a very high clip.”

Isaiah Joe's ability to shoot at a high clip fresh off the Thunder's bench is what makes Joe a unique player, as Jalen explained.

“I think that's the most impressive thing,” Williams added. “Obviously, him hunting shots is hard. But just being able to come in whenever it's needed, and hit big shots is a big deal. And something we take for granted, but we really appreciate,” Williams concluded.

Joe finished with 15 points on 4-of-8 shooting, including 3-for-6 from deep. He's connected on at least one three in 15 of his 16 outings this season, while shooting at a 40.7% clip.

Jalen Williams taking pride in Thunder's defense

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams preached patience after his season debut, which he followed up in Sunday's win against the Blazers. After the game, Williams also reminded reporters of the Thunder's ability to adapt to opposing defense's added pressure on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, on offense.

“Some of that is, obviously, game-plan, some of it is also, we've been playing with each other for four years. We kind of know when the doubles are coming — we know what to do,” Williams said. “We've been able to game-plan for it. So, I wouldn't say it's second-nature. It's not perfect. But we just kind of understand what's expected and we trust each other a lot more.

“It starts with him being willing to get off the ball and let us create, and there's trust that over time that he's gotten more and more from us.”

The Thunder's depth has helped stretch a near-perfect start through 21 games.