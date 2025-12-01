It seems now, more than ever, the value of the backup quarterback is extremely high. Outside of a few cyborgs that never get hurt, teams must rely on their backup quarterback to fill a void and keep the train on its path.

On Sunday, Chargers' star quarterback, Justin Herbert, went to the locker room after suffering a fractured hand against the Las Vegas Raiders in the 31-14 win. Trey Lance replaced him for a part of the second drive. Herbert eventually came back into the game. Lance completed one pass for nine yards and even ran the ball once for four yards. He did end with a few kneel-downs at the end.

Ahead of the crucial Week 14 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh explained to the media a role that Lance could have, and will prep for it this week during practice.

“Jim Harbaugh said Trey Lance will get reps with the first team in goal-line scenarios this week, so he is prepared if the Chargers need him against the Eagles. Herbert didn’t take any snaps under center after a break in his left hand on Sunday.”

On Monday, Herbert underwent surgery on his left hand. He explained that he still plans to play against the Eagles. “I’m treating it as if I’m playing Monday.”

Despite Herbert wanting to play, Lance could very well get some crucial snaps in this game. Lance is a threat with his legs and has proven to get the job done on some occasions with his legs. If the Chargers get inside the five-yard line, it makes more sense to use Lance and have packages ready for him. You do not want Herbert to injure his hand against this talented Eagles' defense.

There will be more information released during the week about Herbert's status for Monday night.