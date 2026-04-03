The Tkachuk brothers, Brady and Matthew, love to find themselves in the middle of drama, whether it's on or off the ice. After being in the middle of the USA Olympic hockey drama earlier this season, the brothers continued recording their Wingmen podcast. They welcomed their dad, former NHLer Keith Tkachuk, on an episode earlier this week. The outspoken father made some comments that led people to wonder whether he was calling out some of Brady Tkachuk's Ottawa Senators teammates.

Last weekend, starting goaltender Linus Ullmark came under fire for asking to sit out a crucial game in the playoff race to rest. The goaltender is making $8.25 million annually, which led social media to blow up with questions about how a starting goaltender could give up on his team in such a big game.

Keith Tkachuk was talking about one of his former goalies and how he'd play nearly every game on the podcast, but it led people to wonder if it was a shot at Ullmark. Reporters asked Tkachuk to answer for it during a post-game scrum, according to the Senators' podcast Coming in Hot via X, formerly Twitter.

Brady Tkachuk on the podcast comments: "I completely respect my dad. He's going to be a Hall of Famer so, I mean, I'm not going to put words in his mouth or explain what he what he said. If you know him, he's an outgoing guy, says kind of what he thinks, and I know it's comes… pic.twitter.com/5DsGOJmtCO — Coming In Hot (@ComingInHotSens) April 3, 2026

Ullmark silenced some of those questions on Thursday night, with the Senators earning a massive 4-1 win over the first-place Buffalo Sabres to get back into the playoff race. Ottawa is now in a three-way tie with the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets for the final wild card spot, and they'll need to lean on Ullmark for nearly every game the rest of the way while also dodging the drama.