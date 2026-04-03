The San Francisco 49ers got a big boost in the offseason after they signed wide receiver Mike Evans to a three-year contract. But now executives are starting to debate whether 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy is capable of taking advantage of the new weapon, according to Mike Sando of The Athletic.

“They are going for it, man. The red zone production is going to go up even more. Now, you have the backside X that can win one-on-one,” one executive said positively about the deal.

While that was the initial praise heaped upon the Niners, there were other conflicting thoughts. Another exec did not agree with the first take, and stated it might not work.

“This guy runs 19 MPH. He is a back-shoulder, possession X, which has not been Brock Purdy's game, and he's not going to run in the middle of the field like Jauan Jennings did on those bang 8's (skinny posts) and daggers and the deep-ins, catching it on the go and being a run-after catch guy,” the exec stated.

The 49ers signed Evans and Christian Kirk this offseason to overhaul a depleted wide receiving core that had gone astray over the last year. After the Niners fell out with Brandon Aiyuk, their core was decimated, and left with guys they had either picked up off the waiver wire or who were not resigning.

Time will tell if these two signings pay off. For now, Purdy will have two new veteran arms to throw to. Evans is a potential future Hall-of-Famer. Kirk is a solid receiver who can make explosive plays. Everyone will know if this works out in a few months when the Niners start a new season.