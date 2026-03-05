The NHL Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching, and the Ottawa Senators currently find themselves six points out of a playoff spot. After making the playoffs last season, for the first time since 2016-17, the Senators seemed likely to make some moves to either bolster their roster or retool.

Now, it is being reported that there is some hesitancy to make a major play that could break up their core, according to hockey insider Elliotte Friedman on an appearance on NHL Network.

“I think they talked about Weegar, I think they talked about Robert Thomas. The one thing I really feel strongly about Ottawa though is that they feel their goaltending let them down,” Friedman said on NHL Network. “They are a better team than they've showed this year but their goaltending wasn't every good and as a result I don't think they want to dismantle their team unless it is for a very good reason.”

Goaltending has been a major issue for the Senators this season. They are 23rd in goals-against average, but sit last in the NHL in save percentage this season. Linus Ullmark missed time this year, tending to his own self-care. When he has been in the net, the goaltender has been solid, with a 2.86 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage. The rest of the goaltending crew has struggled, though, leading to the situation they are in.

The Senators also have a strong young core to work with. At forward, Tim Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk, Dylan Cozens, Drake Baterson, Shane Pinto, and Fabian Zetterlund are all 27 years old or younger, while also under contract for 2026-27 or beyond. They also have Jake Sanderson and Tyler Kleven on defense in the same situation.

While the Senators may be kicking the tires on some other players, it seems they will not be making a major move that could cause the dismantling of that core group of players.

