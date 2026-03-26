The Ottawa Senators are hoping to make a run at the NHL Playoffs and have won four straight. Recently, they took a win over the New York Rangers, but in the game, Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot was injured.

Now, there is an update on the status of Chabot, per Bruce Garrioch of TSN.

“Thomas Chabot broke his forearm. Out six to eight weeks. Had surgery today,” Garrioch posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Senators have 11 games left in the regular season, which will end on April 15th, just three weeks away. If he can return in six weeks, that will be on June 7, likely after the second round of the playoffs, which would require the Senators to make a deep run for Chabot to return this year. The Senators are also facing injuries to Lassi Thomson and Dennis Gilbert on the blue line.

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There is some positive news, though. Jake Sanderson has returned to skating at practice and is expected to join the team on their two-game Florida road-trip. He normally averaged just over 24 minutes per game, but with Chabot out, that could increase.

Even with Sanderson returning, losing Chabot is a major blow to the team's playoff chances. He has seven goals and 24 assists this year, good for 31 points and the second most among blueliners. He was also a major piece of the powerplay and the penalty kill this year.

The Senators are 38-24-9 on the season, which is good for fifth in the Atlantic Division. The Senators are currently in the last wild-card spot in the conference, but tied in points with the New York Islanders, who have played one extra game. They will return to the ice on Thursday night, hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins before hitting the road for two games in Florida.