NHL stars have descended on Milan to participate in the Olympics. Team USA had its first practice on Sunday, with Jack Eichel centering brothers Brady and Matthew Tkachuk. After practice, Eichel spoke with TSN's Pierre LeBrun about the Tkachuk's living situation, which could turn comedic quickly.

“I think they probably push their beds together. …. If we hear someone go through a wall in the middle of the night, probably know where it came from,” Eichel said, per LeBrun.

Team USA will stay in the Olympic village, even after a norovirus outbreak postponed a women's hockey game earlier in the week. The Tkachuk brothers living together could provide some Step Brothers-like situations, especially if they create more room for activities.

Eichel and the Tkachuk brothers played together for Team USA for much of the 4 Nations Face-Off last year. But Matthew was not available for the Final due to lower-body injuries that cost him the rest of the regular season. He recently returned for the Florida Panthers and says he is healthy for the Olympics. Brady scored a massive goal for Team USA in the Final, which ended in overtime with Canada winning.

The other line seemingly set in stone from Team USA's practice was Auston Matthews between Jake Guentzel and Matt Boldy. Matthews has struggled this year, but both of those wingers have been dominant for their teams. Americans and Maple Leafs fans hope that the Olympics push Matthews to greatness down the stretch.

Team USA begins the Olympic preliminary round on Thursday against Latvia. They are expected to emerge from their pool easily, with Denmark and Germany awaiting them in the final two games. A rematch with Canada could be coming in the knockout round, which will incite a lot of memories from last year's battles.

Can the Americans win their third Olympic gold in men's hockey?