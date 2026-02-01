The Ottawa Senators' 4–1 defeat of the New Jersey Devils served as the canvas for Linus Ullmark's return, a performance textured by sharp goaltending and unmistakable sentiment. Playing his first game in 35 days after stepping away from the team on Dec. 28 for personal reasons, Ullmark stopped 26 of 27 shots to consolidate the victory.

The win extended Ottawa's winning streak to three games, each achieved with a different starting goaltender. During the streak, the Senators have outscored opponents 16–4 and improved their record to 26-21-7 with three games remaining before the Olympic break.

Ullmark received a pregame video tribute and a standing ovation from the home crowd, which continued to cheer him throughout the night. He finished the game with a .963 save percentage, his second-best showing this year. He made several crucial stops, including high-danger saves on Nico Hischier and Dougie Hamilton, and settled in early after denying Connor Brown and Cody Glass in the opening minutes. After the final win, his teammates skated over to embrace him one by one.

All love for Linus Ullmark has he picks up the win in his return 🥲❤️ pic.twitter.com/ezkaaO6qQn — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 1, 2026

Ottawa opened the scoring at 13:38 of the first period on the power play. Drake Batherson found Brady Tkachuk in the left circle, and the captain beat Jake Allen cleanly for his 14th goal of the season. New Jersey responded late in the period when Timo Meier scored his 14th of the year at 18:16, converting a pass from behind the net to tie the game 1–1 after one.

The score remained even through a scoreless second period before the Senators took control early in the third. Dylan Cozens scored a power-play goal just 37 seconds into the frame, muscling past Brett Pesce to bury a rebound. Additionally, the goal was Cozens' 18th of the season and the 100th of his NHL career.

After the Devils had a potential tying goal by Brown disallowed for a hand pass during a power play, Tim Stutzle provided insurance at 17:53 of the third, lifting a puck past Allen for his 25th goal, surpassing his total from last season. At 18:41, Shane Pinto consummated the outcome with an empty-net strike, his 15th goal of the season.

Tkachuk finished with a goal and two assists, giving him seven points over the three-game winning streak. Stutzle recorded a goal and an assist, while Jake Sanderson added two assists, logged over 26 minutes of ice time, blocked three shots, and played more than seven minutes shorthanded. Sanderson now has 44 points, tied for seventh among NHL defensemen.

Ottawa went a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill and outshot New Jersey 34–27. Allen made 30 saves in the loss, while the Devils, who were without Jack Hughes due to a lower-body injury, fell to 28-25-2 and have lost three of their last four games.

The Senators begin an eight-game road-heavy stretch next, starting Monday night in Pittsburgh against the Penguins.