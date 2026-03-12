The Ottawa Senators suffered a 3-2 regulation loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, but centre Tim Stutzle achieved another career milestone, joining an exclusive franchise group.

Stutzle had two assists in the defeat, including one on the power play, keeping his point streak to 14 games. Over that period, he has racked up eight goals and 11 assists, with six of those points coming on the power play.

With 30 goals and 40 assists over 64 games this season, the 24-year-old has reached 70 points for the fourth consecutive year. He is only the fourth player in Senators history to achieve this feat, joining Daniel Alfredsson (nine), Dany Heatley (four), and Jason Spezza (four). He has also contributed 157 shots on goal, 98 hits, 40 blocked shots, 31 penalty minutes, and a plus-7 rating.

Although Stutzle put in the effort, Ottawa could not overcome Montreal goaltender Jacob Fowler, who stopped 32 shots. Drake Batherson scored both Senators' goals, while goaltender Linus Ullmark made 20 saves.

Montreal received goals from Juraj Slafkovsky, Alexandre Texier, and Ivan Demidov. Slafkovsky opened the scoring on a first-period power play with Demidov assisting, while Texier tied the game 2-2 late in the second period on a wraparound. Demidov later broke the tie with 7:20 remaining by finishing a rebound created by Alex Newhook.

The Canadiens won their third consecutive game, with Montreal forward Jake Evans also reaching a personal milestone by taking the ice for his 400th NHL game.

The Senators will look to bounce back when they host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.