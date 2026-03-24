It hasn't been the best season for the New York Rangers. However, a feel-good moment for Mika Zibanejad's 1000-game celebration with the Rangers was that it came in a game against the Ottawa Senators. He played the first five seasons of his career in Canada's capital, spending his entire NHL tenure with just two organizations. His 1000th game, coming against the Senators, was just a perfect tribute to the talented center.

The Rangers honoured Mika Zibanejad with a special tribute from his family and teammates ahead of his 1000th NHL game 🥹 pic.twitter.com/SnndbLQZKI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 23, 2026

Some wondered whether Zibanejad would get the chance to play his 1000th game with the Rangers. With the slow start to the season and the potential rebuild, the Swedish center seemed like a prime candidate to be on the move at the trade deadline. Instead of doing a complete teardown after trading Artemi Panarin, the Rangers held on to players like Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck.

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Despite the Rangers' struggles, Zibanejad is nearly averaging a point per game with 67 in 69. He entered the game with the Senators on a three-game goal streak and five points in his last five games. Unfortunately for the center, his team had also lost four straight.

The Rangers are starting to look like a veteran team that is waiting for the season to run out. It isn't easy to enter a year eager to make a playoff push and end up vying for a lottery spot in the draft. New York doesn't have a bright future with their aging team and lack of prospects, but Mika Zibanejad's celebration offered a brief respite from the rigors of the past two seasons.