The biggest surprise from the New York Giants' first unofficial depth chart for the 2025 NFL season is the positioning of rookie running back Cam Skattebo as the third-string running back behind Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary. While Tracy and Singletary are expected names near the top of the depth chart, Skattebo's presence at RB3 is notable as it signals early trust in the rookie's potential despite him dealing with some injury concerns.

Giants 1st Unofficial Depth Chart pic.twitter.com/qhpZ3SLT3I — Giants Nation Show (@GiantsNationPod) August 5, 2025

Rookie Cam Skattebo’s Impact and Role Behind Established Backs

The Giants have opened their unofficial depth chart with Tyrone Tracy Jr. as the starter in the backfield, which aligns with Tracy’s breakout 2024 season where he established himself as a top rusher. Devin Singletary, a veteran known for his reliability and experience, sits right behind as the primary backup. What stands out, though, is the rookie Cam Skattebo listed third on the depth chart, marking him as the immediate next option after these two.

Skattebo, a 5’11”, 216-pound bruiser from Arizona State, was a fourth-round pick in 2025. Despite coming from a smaller program, he impressed scouts with his downhill running style, physicality, and ability to catch out of the backfield—traits that have translated well during Giants training camp sessions. Early in camp, Skattebo flashed strong intangibles and a physical approach to the game, earning praise from coaches and teammates alike.

Being third on the depth chart behind Tracy and Singletary is significant because it suggests the Giants see him as more than just a developmental player. Though he is listed as RB3, he is essentially positioned to play meaningful snaps early on in the season, potentially as a rotational back who can provide a power running presence. Given that Singletary and Tracy have contrasting styles—Tracy combines speed and agility, Singletary brings veteran savvy and toughness—Skattebo’s role could complement both by focusing on high-contact, short-yardage situations and tough inside runs.

Furthermore, Skattebo’s presence adds a dynamic element to the Giants’ backfield depth, where injury risks and the grind of a 17-game NFL schedule make reliable backups essential. His ability to also contribute as a receiver out of the backfield may give offensive coordinator Mike Kafka more options in play-calling and help the Giants diversify their ground attack.

What It Means for Giants’ Backfield Dynamics

Article Continues Below

The surprising part of Skattebo’s position on the unofficial depth chart is less about his capabilities and more about the expectations heading into the offseason. As a mid-round rookie, most analysts and fans predicted he would start further down the list or be relegated to special teams early on. Instead, the Giants have elevated him quickly behind two established backs, signaling confidence in his readiness or at least his near-term potential to contribute.

Giants 1st Unofficial Depth Chart pic.twitter.com/qhpZ3SLT3I — Giants Nation Show (@GiantsNationPod) August 5, 2025

Tyrone Tracy’s rise to the starting role was itself unexpected last season, and pairing him with a steady veteran like Singletary seemed likely to solidify a backfield comfortable with experience. Adding Skattebo as the third option mixes youth and fresh talent with that experience, showing the Giants are investing in immediate competition rather than just long-term development.

It’s worth noting, Skattebo is navigating a minor injury and recently underwent an MRI to evaluate a hamstring issue, which might limit his early camp reps. However, even with these concerns, his spot on the chart hasn’t been affected, pointing to the Giants valuing his skill set highly.

Looking ahead, the preseason and regular season will be crucial for Skattebo to justify this early confidence. The Giants' backfield is shaping up to be a versatile unit with a blend of speed, experience, and power. If Skattebo progresses well, he could carve out a significant role as a change-of-pace or short-yardage back, and his progression might even push Singletary or Tracy as the season advances.

In sum, the biggest surprise in the Giants’ 2025 first unofficial depth chart is rookie Cam Skattebo’s placement as the third-string running back behind Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary. This reflects a strong early vote of confidence in the rookie’s potential to contribute immediately, contrasts with common expectations for a mid-round rookie, and signals a dynamic, competitive running back group for the Giants as they head into the new season.

Looking ahead, all eyes will be on Skattebo’s development and how he adapts to the NFL’s speed and physicality. If he can stay healthy and capitalize on opportunities, he could quickly become an integral piece of the Giants’ offense. His emergence adds exciting depth and dimension to New York’s backfield moving into 2025.