J.J. McCarthy's rookie season ended before it could even get started when he suffered a devastating knee injury on a run in the 2024 NFL preseason. Despite that, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback does not let his injury history make him hesitate for a second before scrambling.

McCarthy is not only willing to scramble; he believes it is one of his best “weapons” as a quarterback. McCarthy believes his athleticism is one of the most underrated aspects of his game, which is why he wishes reporters would stop asking him about it so he can “keep it on the low.”

“I almost wish you didn't ask that because I want to keep that on the low,” McCarthy told ESPN. “I think that's a huge part of my game. It's a weapon in this league. You kind of have to have it, with these edge rushers and the different pressure looks.”

McCarthy only got a few opportunities to show off his scrambling ability in college, accumulating 508 rushing yards in his two seasons as a starter at Michigan. However, he was initially recruited as a five-star dual-threat quarterback coming out of the esteemed IMG Academy.

McCarthy added that, while he wants to be smart with his running ability, he will not always be a quarterback who slides. The 22-year-old said there is a “time and place” to slide, and he plans to find the best middle ground to become one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the league.

Vikings offense could need J.J. McCarthy's legs in 2025

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) practices during minicamp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility.
Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

As much of a luxury as it would be for McCarthy to be effective on the ground, the Vikings might need that production from their quarterback early in the 2025 season. Minnesota recently learned that it would be without wide receiver Jordan Addison for the first three games, due to a league-issued suspension for his DUI arrest in the 2024 offseason.

In addition to Addison's suspension, the Vikings are currently practicing without star wideout Justin Jefferson, who continues to deal with a lingering hamstring injury. Tight end T.J. Hockenson also remains on the injury report with a knee injury, though he returned to practice on Wednesday.

Neither one of Jefferson's or Hockenson's injuries is expected to be severe enough to carry over into Week 1, but the early signs are discouraging. If McCarthy can be effective on the ground from the jump, he would provide a significant lift to what is currently a shorthanded offense.

