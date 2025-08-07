Arch Manning has already been with the Texas football team for two years, but the 2025 season will be his first as the full-time starter. That means that Manning will be eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft. He is expected to be one of the best players in college football, and he has always had a tremendous amount of talent. A lot of people expect him to be one of the top QBs in next year's NFL Draft. Arch's grandpa, Archie Manning, expects him to stay with the Longhorns, however.

Quarterbacks of Arch Manning's caliber typically do leave college to go pro after their junior year. However, most of them also earn the starting job before their junior year. Manning has some valuable experience and he has started some games, but this is his first year truly running the show. Archie Manning seems confident that Arch will want to run it back for his senior year before he is ready for the NFL Draft.

“Arch isn’t going to do that,” Archie Manning said, according to Texas Monthly. “He’ll be at Texas.”

If Manning wants to, he will more than likely have the chance to enter the 2026 NFL Draft after this season. The hype surrounding him has been incredibly loud since before he arrived at Texas, and he would've been the starting QB for 99% of college football programs last year. The talent is there, but it will still be interesting to see how he handles full-time starting duties.

Arch Manning and the Texas football team are starting off the 2025 season with a bang as the Longhorns will hit the road to take on Ohio State. Manning's first game as the true QB1 for Texas, and it's on the road against the defending national champions. That game is going to be far from easy, and we will learn a lot about where Manning is at. That is going to be must-watch television.