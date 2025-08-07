With Jordan Addison suspended for the first three games of the 2025 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings are relying heavily on Justin Jefferson to anchor their receiving corps. Thankfully, the latest injury update on the All-Pro wideout brings cautious optimism.

Jefferson has been sidelined since late July with a mild strain in his left hamstring. It's the same injury that forced him to miss seven games during the 2023 season. He exited a recent practice early after experiencing tightness in both legs and was promptly sent for an MRI. Fortunately, the results revealed no significant damage.

“The best thing is we avoided anything serious,” head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters. “I see no concerns in regards to Week 1 and have no worry at all that we'll be able to get Justin ready to go for the regular season.”

Jefferson has yet to return to full practice but has been spotted working with trainers on the side, a clear sign of progress. When asked about his availability for joint practices with the New England Patriots next week, O’Connell said Jefferson is “ramping up.” That further suggests a return could be on the horizon.

The Vikings need Justin Jefferson back

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium.
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Even without preseason reps, Jefferson’s prior involvement in offseason workouts has already helped him build chemistry with rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

“I think those guys have already developed a rapport,” O’Connell said.

McCarthy missed all of last year with a knee injury. He is set to make his Vikings debut in their preseason opener against the Houston Texans. With a shaky receiving depth chart behind Jefferson and Addison, getting the No. 1 target back healthy is imperative for the young quarterback’s development.

For now, Jefferson is taking the long view. “Just making sure that I’m fully healthy and good to go, especially when the season starts,” he said. And for Minnesota, that's the timeline that matters most.

