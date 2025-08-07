The Golden State Warriors didn't like the way their season ended last year, and they'll most likely be coming back with a vengeance. Everything changed when Jimmy Butler arrived, and they were able to go on a run and make the playoffs, but an injury to Stephen Curry in the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves hurt them a lot.

Butler seems excited about next season, and he made an Instagram post about some of his teammates and what he expects from them.

“Robin. He gonna be robbing the s— out of this motherf—— this year. Batman gonna do his job… Draymond [Green is] the Batmobile… He [does] a little bit of everything… Who else we got? I don't know,” Butler said.

Stephen Curry saw the call, and he replied under Butler's post with a prayer hand emoji, saying, “On the way.”

Butler didn't put out the bat signal, so Curry may not be talking about himself when he said the comment. He may be talking about the two players that are supposed to be signing with the Warriors but are being held up by Jonathan Kuminga, which are Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton. Once those two possibly sign, the Warriors will be in better shape than they were before free agency started.

What's next for the Warriors?

It's obvious that the Warriors are going to build around Curry, Green, and Butler for the next few years, but they haven't been able to make many moves this offseason. The reason for that is Jonathan Kuminga, with whom the Warriors have been going back and forth all summer because of an extension.

The latest update was that the Warriors offered him a two-year, $45 million contract, and it's something he must contemplate, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“If Kuminga and his camp were to turn down this option, with the Warriors already signaling that they are no longer exploring sign-and-trade routes, the only other option left is to accept that one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer, Siegel wrote. “But in doing so, Kuminga would really be limiting his overall growth for a whole year since taking the qualifying offer is bad for everyone.”

The longer Kuminga lets this go on, the more his value will most likely drop. If he signs the contract, he could give himself some flexibility and possibly be traded. Then, the Warriors can focus on trying to sign Horford and Melton.